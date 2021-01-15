Ubisoft’s Riders Republic delayed to “later this year”

Riders Republic came as a bit of a surprise announcement at the end of 2020. Ubisoft dropped it towards the end of September during one of the company’s virtual events wherein Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Immortals: Fenyx Rising took centre stage.

Yet despite the feeling that it almost came as a second thought to Ubisoft, it looked like a pretty good time. Many people have been looking for a game to really scratch that SSX itch and Riders Republic looks like it could do just that. An online extreme sports game, you’ll be able to mess around in a massive open world and compete in events with 50 other players at once in what sounds like The Crew but with snowboards instead of cars. Unfortunately, if that sounds like something you’d be interested in, you’ll have to wait a little longer as the game’s just been delayed.

Riders Republic was initially meant to launch on 25 February but following the announcement made by the devs last night, all we know is that it’ll launch “later this year”.

Today, we want to let you know that we have made the decision to move our release to later this year. This additional time will allow our passionate team to deliver the best fun fuelled experience to our players. Riders Republic Team

No reasoning is really given as to why the game’s been delayed but it also doesn’t take a genius to think of a multitude of explanations.

Here’s hoping the delay allows the developers to create something that’s better than Steep, Ubisoft’s snowboarding game released a few years back. Although let us be honest, it really doesn’t take much to be better than Steep.

