China is utilising robots in its fight against COVID-19

The world is currently freaking out about the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 (which is not exactly the same thing as Coronavirus – Google it), but it looks like we are finding the perfect opportunity to leverage our future robot overlords to assist us in keeping the disease at bay. After all, one of the many benefits robots provide is their inability to carry viruses meaning we can get them into places in urgent need of attention and get them out again without fear of them becoming virulent in the process.

China is by far the worst affected country so far and is going to extreme measures to avoid the virus from spreading while still trying to tackle the grown medical demands within their borders. They’ve found an innovative use for robots to help out during the crisis, everything from tasks ranging from disinfecting large areas to assisting around hospitals and even making food. Something which shows just how innovative technology should be properly used at times like this.

The Business Insider shared some of the images of how robots are being used in China currently:















Perhaps before we get worried about our Terminator fear coming to life, we should thank the fact that robots are immune from diseases. Although, perhaps this is their plan all along and they are secretly creating viruses to slowly take us out all the time, pretending to be our friends knowing that they will just get better and now I think the plot of Terminator got it wrong all along and it is our own bodies that they will use against us.

