Microsoft shows off its vision for the meeting room of the future



Covid-19 has been a truly horrible time for the world, with catastrophic loss of life and income for many people being felt globally. If there is any good news that has come out of the pandemic, it’s that many companies have finally started to embrace the virtual working world, allowing for more flexible working arrangements and people working from home without hassle.

And one of the things that has helped this massive adjustment is technology. especially virtual meeting tools like Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams. The ability to be able to still connect with people and see them face-to-face allows us to still get some semblance of that connection and special collaboration that comes as part of working with people in an office together. Especially when you’re all working on the same projects.

Perhaps in no office setting is a lack of connection felt more so than a meeting. While you would hope the new status quo would cause people to just have fewer meetings, the need to get people on the same page has only increased as of late. With meetings still important in the workplace, Microsoft has launched a new video for what it believes will become the future of meeting room technology:

Built around Microsoft Teams, this new technology vision from Micorosft will see meeting rooms equipped with technology that brings the virtual audience into the boardroom, ensuring that everyone gets a fair presence and an opportunity to have their opinions heard. It’s innovative technology, although all sounds incredibly expensive for companies wanting to start adapting this trend. ’m not so sure many companies will be rushing to spend copious amounts of cash on it just yet.

Of course this technology doesn’t solve some of the bigger obstacles for people working from home, which includes the need to keep your camera off because you were too lazy to get dressed properly in the morning or the kids constantly distracting you during the day. However, I think for those that need to be in a lot of meetings, there is a lot of value to be gained from this technology and it will hopefully help people to feel more stimulated and connected with their colleagues without needing to actually go into the office to physically be with them all the time.

Last Updated: