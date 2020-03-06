The new trailer for Antebellum is as mysterious as it is short

We saw a glimpse of Antebellum not too long, showcasing a film that appeared to be every bit as clever and intriguing as it looked terrifying. In other words, it had all the right stuff for the foundation of a decent horror movie, something which you just don’t get enough of these days. This is perhaps no accident considering its marketing makes reference to Get Out and Us, two of the more intelligent horror films of recent memory.

The film is written and directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, who make their feature film debuts with this ambitious project which sees Janelle Monae play a popular author that finds herself trapped in a terrifying reality. I think. Good luck on trying to figure out what this film is really about. Antebellum is set to feature multiple timelines and has strong themes of slavery, and that’s all we know about the film really as the first teaser didn’t reveal too much so hopefully the first official trailer can:

And this trailer doesn’t help make sense of the film either. The producers are clearly wanting to keep the contents of this movie a secret because at only 42 seconds long, this is less trailer and more of a teaser. Let’s hope that all this secrecy around the movie eventually results in something incredibly compelling when Antebellum arrives on April 24 and that this isn’t just simply a case of hiding a flawed film with not much going for it. At least the film’s marketing campaign has been on point and is doing a solid job at keeping people interested in the movie.

Alongside Monae, Antebellum also stars Jena Malone, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, and Gabourey Sidibe.

Last Updated: