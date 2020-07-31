Ghost of Tsushima players have gazed upon Jin’s bare buttocks more than 16 million times

Ghost of Tsushima, that video game that I refuse to shut up about because it’s one of the best offerings on the PlayStation 4 currently, has no shortage of fans who feel the same way. Sucker Punch’s game has already set a record as the fastest-selling PS4 exclusive within a mere three days, shifting over 2.4 million units at a dizzying speed. As for the people who’ve played it? They’ve been rather busy as well.

Sony posted stats for the game’s first ten days, which paint a bloody and not nearly fox-petting enough picture. Here’s the breakdown on the numbers behind Ghost of Tsushima:

156.4 million standoffs

57.5 million duels

139.4 million enemies collapsed in fear

810.3 years spent on horseback

16.2 million onsen visited

14.2 million haikus written

28.1 million flute songs played

8.8 million foxes petted

17.1 million bamboo strikes completed

37.5 million Inari shrines honoured

15.5 million photos taken

You've all been busy! Stats from the first 10 days of #GhostofTsushima



⚔️ 57.5 million duels

🦊 8.8 million foxes petted

🐎 810 years on horseback

📸 15.5 million photos taken



And more: pic.twitter.com/5LFSxvSjbC July 31, 2020

That’s a lot of hot springs and quick glimpses at Jin’s butt. Ghost of Tsushima is out right now, and it’s pretty much the most beautiful game that the PlayStation 4 generation has to offer.

Last Updated: