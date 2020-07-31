Home Gaming Ghost of Tsushima players have gazed upon Jin’s bare buttocks more than 16 million times

By Darryn Bonthuys
Posted on July 31, 2020
Ghost of Tsushima, that video game that I refuse to shut up about because it’s one of the best offerings on the PlayStation 4 currently, has no shortage of fans who feel the same way. Sucker Punch’s game has already set a record as the fastest-selling PS4 exclusive within a mere three days, shifting over 2.4 million units at a dizzying speed. As for the people who’ve played it? They’ve been rather busy as well.

Sony posted stats for the game’s first ten days, which paint a bloody and not nearly fox-petting enough picture. Here’s the breakdown on the numbers behind Ghost of Tsushima:

  • 156.4 million standoffs
  • 57.5 million duels
  • 139.4 million enemies collapsed in fear
  • 810.3 years spent on horseback
  • 16.2 million onsen visited
  • 14.2 million haikus written
  • 28.1 million flute songs played
  • 8.8 million foxes petted
  • 17.1 million bamboo strikes completed
  • 37.5 million Inari shrines honoured
  • 15.5 million photos taken

That’s a lot of hot springs and quick glimpses at Jin’s butt. Ghost of Tsushima is out right now, and it’s pretty much the most beautiful game that the PlayStation 4 generation has to offer.

Last Updated: July 31, 2020

