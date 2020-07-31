Ghost of Tsushima players have gazed upon Jin’s bare buttocks more than 16 million times

Ghost of Tsushima, that video game that I refuse to shut up about because it’s one of the best offerings on the PlayStation 4 currently, has no shortage of fans who feel the same way. Sucker Punch’s game has already set a record as the fastest-selling PS4 exclusive within a mere three days, shifting over 2.4 million units at a dizzying speed. As for the people who’ve played it? They’ve been rather busy as well.
Sony posted stats for the game’s first ten days, which paint a bloody and not nearly fox-petting enough picture. Here’s the breakdown on the numbers behind Ghost of Tsushima:
- 156.4 million standoffs
- 57.5 million duels
- 139.4 million enemies collapsed in fear
- 810.3 years spent on horseback
- 16.2 million onsen visited
- 14.2 million haikus written
- 28.1 million flute songs played
- 8.8 million foxes petted
- 17.1 million bamboo strikes completed
- 37.5 million Inari shrines honoured
- 15.5 million photos taken
That’s a lot of hot springs and quick glimpses at Jin’s butt. Ghost of Tsushima is out right now, and it’s pretty much the most beautiful game that the PlayStation 4 generation has to offer.
Last Updated: July 31, 2020