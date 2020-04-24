The good, the bad and the ugly of the week – 24 April 2020

Best stories of the week

Good news cheapskates! For the price of one Xbox Game Pass subscription, you’ll be able to play Red Dead Redemption 2 soon! A game you’ll either love or loathe with the passion of a million exploding suns. There’s no middle ground on this, NONE. More Vaas in the future of Far Cry? I’m down with that! Sony’s developing a One Punch Man movie for Hollywood, an idea which may horrify you but let’s face it: Nothing is worse than One Punch Man season 2. Shudders.

Worst stories of the week

Amazon may have some local presence in sunny South Africa, but don’t count on Fortnite servers being set up this side just yet. Also on the crappy side of the news fence: ALL THE DELAYS! Various DC movies, anime and a PC port of Death Stranding will all take longer to land, thanks to COVID-19 crashing a party that it definitely wasn’t invited to.

The biggest blunder of the week though? Bethesda proving that they can’t even release a soundtrack without bugs, as the collection of divine tracks that is Mick Gordon’s DOOM Eternal composition isn’t exactly up to scratch. Forget about the Snyder Cut, give me the Gordon Cut of this album instead!

WTF stories of the week

Damn Fins, with their awesome environment and happy populace! It’s not enough for them to be the home of the best rally drivers in the world, now they’re also kicking ass at video games! Kind of. In absolute LOLOLOL news, Fallout 76 continues to be the gift that keeps on giving, as the new Wastelanders update has added thieving NPCs.

Header image of the week

AND MY AXE! I’m quite chuffed with how this one came out.

