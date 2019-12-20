The good, the bad and the ugly of the week – 20 December 2019

And so we’ve come

To the end of the road

Still can’t let go

Of those dank memes

they mean so much to me

And if you don’t like Boyz II Men

I don’t give a shit because this is my post

Best stories of the week

As I get older and find my hair adopting the colour scheme of Mordecai during his ill-fated WWE run where he was positioned as the anti-Undertaker, I’m starting to realise that by the power of a gray skull I truly do want to see a return of the Masters of the Universe. That’ll be happening soon, with not one but two new He-Man series on Netflix soon! Then there’s news of Capcom possibly leaning even heavier than ever before into legacy projects now that they’ve updated their trademark for Dino Crisis, so here’s hoping that we see some next-gen dinosaurs soon.

Worst story of the week

Love or hate him, there’s no denying that PewDiePie is the face of YouTube. A face that has grown increasingly tired with the service and its constant changes to rules which have resulted in creators having a tougher time than ever making videos and gaining an audience while being expected to do so at a blisteringly abusive pace. With several policy updates hampering these efforts even more, the biggest name in video game let’s plays has decided to take a break as a form of protest against YouTube.

Which sadly, won’t result in anything substantial being done in the grand scheme of things.

WTF story of the week

There wasn’t much going on this week in terms of WTFery, but leave it Activision sneak something in at the eleventh hour! Call of Duty Modern Warfare is good stuff, and as a part of the Mother Russia bundle, players are now able to purchase a specific watch that can relay their kill/death ratio to them. The only catch? Said K/D tracker is unavailable anywhere else in the game, meaning that players need to pony up some cash to get their stats. Oh Activision, you scoundrels.

Header image of the week

Nice Game Award you got there, Normie.

Comments of the week

LegionZA has a neat take on the “interesting” design of the Xbox Series X:

The Game Cube hit the gym hard.

Could someone please help Umar make sense of Borderlands 3 being kind of broken on Google Stadia?

I don’t understadia any of this

And I like Original Heretic’s enthusiasm for new He-Man cartoons!

And now, I jump and down in excitement and ignore all the looks the office plebs around me are throwing my way. Fuck’em! I have the power!

Bonus DVD Features

