The good the bad and the ugly of the last week – 19 June 2020

A memory foam mattress probably wishes it could forget a lot of things.

Best story of the week

Even though it’s not the sequel I wanted it to be it, everything about Spider-Man: Miles Morales still fills me with glee. A massive expansion, making full use of the PlayStation 5 power and featuring a hero who has truly earned his webshooters. If this is the start of an entire Spider-Verse on PlayStation, then I am down like Batman’s favourite homicidal clown for this.

Worst story of the week

I am legitimately fine with Cyberpunk 2077 taking some more time to get every aspect of its ambitious world just right, but maaaaaaaaaaan…it does suck when another delay hits you like an RKO from outta nowhere. I’m patient enough to wait it out, but damit CD Projekt RED you’ve forced my hand! Now look at the scathing meme I have unleashed and weep! You have no one to blame but yourself!

WTF story of the week

Bugsnax. Freakin’ Bugsnax. Need I say more? I shall! Because that catchy theme song is still stuck in my head and you all deserve to share in my pain. Bugsnax!

Header image of the week

EA may not be making a Dead Space game again in this lifetime, but the real horror story is the thought of what they’d do to Mortal Kombat and the Batman games if they got their hands on those intellectual property licenses in a big sale. To the Bat-Bank Robin!

Comment of the week

Sometimes a good quote is all you need to win an illustrious no-prize from our esteemed comment of the week judges (the voices in my head urging me to do horrible terrible things), and Llama in the Rift grabs that vapour-prize this week with a reminder of how good things come to those who wait:

“A delayed game is eventually good, but a rushed game is forever bad,”-Shigeru Miyamoto

Movie boffins of the week

Continuing our weekly showdown with Big Screen Hooligans, last night was a roaring success for Critical Hit! Kervyn grabbed the top spot, yours truly came in second and Noelle earned a third place finish as we romped home to victory one again.

Critical Hit Original Recipe Content

Bonus DVD Content

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Critical Hit as an organisation.

