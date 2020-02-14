The good, the bad and the ugly of the week – 14 February 2020

Top tip: If you want guaranteed flowers on Valentine’s Day, all you have to do is die.

Best stories of the week

It has been an alright week! Nothing really to dance about to with Joy Division, but on that note I am super happy to see The Division 2 is getting some proper love and care again with the upcoming Warlords of New York expansion. Also great news? Insomniac Games, being flush with cash and now under the umbrella of Sony Interactive Worldwide Studios as they presumably make a sequel to Sunset Overdrive. And also possibly another one of those Spoder-Mang games.

Worst stories of the week

This week has been a bit of a bad one for just about anyone, but like a red work clothes salesman outside of an EFF meeting I’m positively beaming at the amount of content that it has allowed us to whip up! First off, the biggest name in smartphone conventions had to swallow some bitter medicine as the Mobile World Congress closed its doors this year thanks to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Then there’s E3 hammering yet another nail into its coffin as Geoff Keighley joined the E3xodus, Team Four Star officially confirmed that Dragon Ball Z Abridged was over and System Shock 3 is apparently pining for the Fjords as numerous developers have left the project.

WTF story of the week

Time for the bonkers part of the day! Out of all the stories that surfaced this week, the honour for the WTFery of the week easily belongs to the reaction for Lays cancelling salt and vinegar chips, a decision which has left the country absolutely polarised between folks who despise the flavour and others who are ready to don their armour and wage a new crusade to reclaim the holy seaside spud variant. Absolutely mad stuff.

Header image of the week

You still don’t understand what you’re dealing with, do you? Perfect organism. Its structural perfection is matched only by its hostility. I admire its purity. A survivor… unclouded by conscience, remorse, or delusions of morality.

Comments of the week (Thanks Hammer!)

At long last! A reason to commit all the crimes now that Apple has unveiled new tech that will allow you to unlock your car with your phone! Kromas is going to jail for sure.

Finally a reason for people to start stealing iphones again!

Kromas doubles up on wins, thanks to his poker face skills on a post about the new Motorola flip phone being kind of fragile:

This is just silly every Motorola user knows that you have to know when to hold em and when to fold them.

Well look at that, I made the crinkle cut with my response to Cheddar’s questionable taste in pizza toppings!

So that’s the recipe for loneliness.

Speaking of wrong opinions, Kervyn has voiced what everyone thinks regarding my hatred of Salt and Vinegar chips:

HOW IS IT PHYSICALLY POSSIBLE FOR ONE PERSON TO EVEN BE THIS WRONG, DARRYN?!?! HOW??!!!

Hairy Ewok has me hungry for a braai thanks to his comment about Conan Chop Chop being delayed:

An unconfirmed release date….. That’s a bit of a chop move my bruh jislaaik

And a new Aladdin sequel is on the way! Something that Dresden reckons will result in:

I bet you the sequel is going to be a whole new world.

