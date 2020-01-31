The good, the bad and the ugly of the week – 31 January 2020

When you clench your sphincter muscles to hold in a fart you’re diverting all power to shields.

Best stories of the week

I don’t know about you guys, but I am most definitely a frames guy more than I am a resolution guy. With new consoles on the way and a pissing contest in the works for which games look better on which machine, Microsoft is currently focused on seeing which of its titles will actually play better on their consoles instead of sputtering out of the gate with a high pixel count. After toying with a freemium model, underrated RPG series Torchlight is going back to basics with a more simple approach: A quality game, a decent price tag and no fee to play mechanics. Nice.

Worst story of the week

It’s not a good week for Blizzard right now, as the hotly anticipated remaster of WarCraft 3 has raised a few red flags. Players aren’t happy with the game having numerous bugs, poor performance and fair usage rights regarding custom games.

WTF stories of the week

Ah Google Stadia, the punching bag that just keeps on giving. It’s bad enough that Google has been quiet as a church mouse regarding Stadia and its services, but the company decided to pass the buck this week in light of those complaints and go as hands off as possible with the streaming service, attempting to sway the mobs to vent their frustrations at the developers of third-party games instead. Seriously Google, what crack are you smoking?

Also, Terminators in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint? I kind of want to buy the game just to experience that now.

Header image of the week

Y’all got any more of those Dead Cells?

Comments of the week (Thanks Hammer!)

eXCheez loves the new Star Wars trilogy and he clearly wants more of it in a rebooted Knights of the Old Republic game:

I hope all the characters are played by Rey. Knights of the Old Reypublic.

MaSeKind sees the porntential in a new Pinocchio movie:

The one the porn industry has been waiting for. Every other Disney movie has had porn parodies, but none has so much growth potential as Pinocchio

Hey, even I made the list this week with my score for Pokémon challenger TemTem!

It’s a Tem out of Ten game.

Sorry Guz, I wish I could have given Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot a higher score but Metacritic would probably ban me for doing so:

Disappointed it’s score isn’t over 9000!

And Pariah just broke me with his response to Kromas about mixing sci-fi universes:

May the force be with you, Ensign

Bonus DVD Content

