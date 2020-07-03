The good, the bad and the ugly of the week – 03 July 2020

Staples are aggressive paperclips.

Best stories of the week

Finally, I can sit down to watch a Twitch stream and not have to wonder why the heck Dr Disrespect is popular, with his channel having been ban-hammered into the stratosphere. Meanwhile, The Boys will soon be back in town, Christian “B-plan” Bale feels me with Bat-excitement and Xbox Game Pass looks great in July! The BEST news is of course that Clone High is finally getting a new series of special episodes, just in time to flip a pool.

And of course, Microsoft has a whole bunch of demos lined up, while PlayStation is finally treating indie games seriously. Nice!

Worst stories of the week

The week wasn’t so bad, with the most depressing tale escaping the trenches over the last couple of days being news of Mulan getting slapped with yet another delay. And then this morning, the poop hit the fan. If it wasn’t bad enough to hear about EVO being cancelled this year due to gross shenanigans from its now former CEO, having to read through stories of Joss Whedon being a power-mad egomaniac on the set of Justice League is also just dammit 2020 news.

WTF story of the week

Devolver Digital will be back with D3 this year, and you know what that means: Games, marketing and blood. So much blood, as the future’s future comes knocking on your door. NINA!

Header image of the week

Save us from evil Samurai Predators, Tom Cruise-san!

Comments of the week

This week, good ol’ Hamersteyn strikes back and earns a win over news of Crysis Remake being delayed:

So it’s Crysis averted?

And of course, Alien Emperor Trevor added his own spin to it:

I bet it was a Far Cry from the response they expected.

Movie boffin of the week

Dammit Kervyn, stop knowing everything about movies! While I was never going to win this week’s quiz due to a category of RomComs being thrown at me by Big Screen Hooligans’ Other Darren, I crashed and burned this week during another segment when I scored zero points. See for yourself where I failed, in the video above.

Meanwhile, I’ll be here shaking my fist at a photo I have of Kervyn on my desk.

Bonus DVD Content

