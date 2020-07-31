The good, the bad and the ugly of the last week – 31 July 2020

The good, the bad and the ugly of the last week – 31 July 2020

Ice water is ice drowning in its own blood.

Best stories of the week

Hey that Ghost of Tsushima game is doing gangbusters, and Sucker Punch has plenty of reasons to celebrate a job well done. The new soundtrack for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is blaaahdy mahvelous stuff, a spiritual successor to the Suikoden games is currently smashing its way through Kickstarter and movie companies are finally ready to get with the times. Things may be terrible now, but at least change is in the air.

Worst WTF stories of the week

And now for the crap part of the week. Thanks to region-hopping jerk-butts, our Steam store pricing has been buggered and the latest set of rules from the digital distribution giant come a little too late to solve anything now that the damage has been done. We were this close to getting a new King Arthur game (dunno if it would have been a good one BUT STILL!), until Ubisoft’s resident boogeyman shot the idea down.

Lastly, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is finally coming to cinemas for realsies this time, with a staggered rollout that’ll see the film released pretty much everywhere but here. Thanks for nothing, COVID-19 and government ineptitude.

WTF stories of the week

A couple of weird stories this week! Star Citizen continues to prove that it’s the most well-funded sunk cost fallacy in existence as it recently detailed a roadmap for its roadmap. If you’ve got cash to burn and a spare garage, Hot Toys wants to sell you a gigantic replica Millennium Falcon, which to me is a lifesize version.

lastly, Obsidian’s new Grounded RPG features gigantic and disgusting spiders who’ll hunt you down. You can make use of accessibility features to tone down the horror though, turning terrifying arachnids into equally terrifying limbless blobs who hunger for your tiny flesh.

Header image of the week

It’s 6AM, I’m wondering what looks cool to write about and of course my early morning brain wants me to prioritise photoshopping Hawk-Person from the Avengers into a skateboarding game.Of course this makes sense.

Dammit Trevor

There’s no Comment of the Week award today, because I had to make something up just for Trevor after he dropped this face-palm of text in the Eiruden Chronicles post:

Wow, I read this way too fast. I thought it was some Street Fighter RyuPG, because he’s a pseudo-Ken.

