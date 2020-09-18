The good, the bad and the ugly of the week – 18 September 2020

The good, the bad and the ugly of the week – 18 September 2020

After a hat trick of badness (load shedding, technical gremlins and an emergency trip to the dentist), we are back!

Best stories of the week

I know it’s locked to Xbox Series X and PS5, but hot damn am I pumped for the special edition of Devil May Cry 5 in all its 120fps glory! TURBO POWER! Speaking of PS5, we finally got a price on that, and sticking with Sony, their delightful TVs are making a local comeback as well. Then there’s news of Tony Hawk Pro Skater selling chuffing well, Stargate might make a return, and now that I’ve almost finished season one, anything Doom Patrol related gets me grinning from ear to ear.

Worst stories of the week

Not too much negative news thism but plenty of WTF in the section below! Pour a 40 out for your homeboy the Nintendo 3DS and the premature death of DC’s 5G initiative, and play the delay game once again as Wonder Woman might take 1984 years to reach a final release date.

WTF stories of the week

Splinter Cell is making a comeback as a VR game, AMERICA is fighting a war against products slightly similar to anything made by Apple and hey, Star Citizen totally isn’t a pipe dream. That’s your weekly weirdness in a nutshell.

Header image of the week

Cheater Island. GET IT?

Comment of the week

Original Heretic gets the top knod this week, for appealing to something that matters most to me (due to a list typo on my part): Pure pettiness.

You should leave it there to mess with people.

But change the second one to “Became Human” and see if anyone notices.

Critical Hit Original Recipe Content

Star Renegades Review – All you need is kill

Everything announced in today’s PS5 Showcase

Super Mario 3D All Stars Review–Whomp Whomp

Cooler Master H500P Case Review

Win a Marvel’s Avengers PS4 collector’s edition!

The Babysitter: Killer Queen review – A bloody mess

Ratched Review: Sumptuously insane, compulsively watchable

The best comic book covers of the week – 14 September 2020

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 review – A dual view to a kill

Rider’s Republic – How Ubisoft is making a massive sports sandbox

Bonus DVD Content

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Critical Hit as an organisation.

Last Updated: