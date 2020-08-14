The good, the bad and the ugly of the week – 14 August 2020

The good, the bad and the ugly of the week – 14 August 2020

Best stories of the week

It was the best of times, it was the blurst of times. Stupid monkey! If you’re in the mood for some nostalgia, Quake II and Quake 3 Arena can be had for free. Then there’s news of EA’s shareholders going “bruh are you mad?”, the Xbox Series X will finally be out in November, Injustice 3 has been teased and Rocksteady has confirmed that a Suicide Squad game is on the way!

Worst stories of the week

Traditionally this would be good news, but dammit I’m trying to save up for retirement here and a new Steam sale isn’t helping! If you’re a fan of Control and you want a next-gen console upgrade, prepare to buy twice, Trump is hellbent on putting Huawei out of business and that new Fast and/or Furious game is apparently awful.

On the delay side of the newsbeat, plenty of updates: Halo Infinite and Vampire: Too Damn Long Title won’t be arriving in 2020, as they’ll skip this year for a 2021 release instead. Which will also help them recover from a bad case of Cyberpunkitis, I reckon.

WTF stories of the week

Batman in a 1970’s murder mystery kung-fu adventure that draws heavily from Enter the Dragon? Sign me up! Also if you’re looking to visit a zoo guilt-free in the future, then maybe a R400 billion dolphin robot can help ease your mind! Until the whole experiment goes tragically wrong that is.

Comment of the week

Krabby Paddy gets the toppest of nods this week, for weaponising my love of Avatar into a quick chirp on the troubled production of the upcoming live-action Netflix series:

Everything changed when the creative team attacked.

