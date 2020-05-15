The good, the bad and the ugly of the week – 15 May 2020

The good, the bad and the ugly of the week – 15 May 2020

Best stories of the week

Edgy comic book fans of the 1990s, rejoice! Neil Gaiman’s Sandman is finally coming to media, and while it may be in audio form only, you can’t deny that this take on the cult classic Vertigo comic book series has a hell of a cast attached! I’m a sucker for 1980s movies, so with Mortal Kombat adding the law enforcement officer of the future to its mix, I’m overjoyed that we’ll finally be playing a good Robocop game.

While it’s an example that most video game developers won’t be able to emulate, I’m still overjoyed to see Epic reveal the Unreal Engine 5, which looks amazing in action so far. And in pure nostalgia news, I’m busting out a 900 hype over the official reveal of Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2, a remaster slash remake that I have been waiting AGES for. HYPE!

Worst stories of the week

I hate to be the bearer of bad news…actually no, that’s a lie because I feed on your misery. Anyway, The Elder Scrolls 6 is very very far away and you can stop bugging Bethesda about it now. Over in Apex Legends, it’s time to say goodbye to a favourite as the recent patch has all but nerfed Pathfinder’s ability to cheese his way out of danger.

WTF stories of the week

Two stories came to mind this week: The Culling popping back into the gaming meta-gate, thanks to a bonkers monetisation model where the game you’ve just bought allows you to play one free match a day. ONE. Second? Kevin James, yes that Kevin James, may just be the scariest Neo-Nazi since Edward Norton told a fella to put his mouth on a curb.

Header image of the week

EVO’s going online and no Smash Bros. allowed. TO THE PILLOW FORTRESS OF SOLITUDE!

Comments of the week

While it’s not technically a comment, this post isn’t a democracy either and I say Hammer wins the nod this week for this little cartoon that had us all giggling in the Unreal 5 engine reveal article:

Because I’m an idiot with the memory of a malfunctioning sieve, I didn’t notice today that I ran a Friday Debate with the exact same topic. Still! From stupidity rose genius, with Krabby Paddy dropping this absolute gem of wordlplay:

The regulars get to have D jà vu

It’s comments like that, that make me happy to be a buffoon with terrible memory.

Critical Hit Original Recipe Content

Ten years later, Alan Wake still stands tall as a triumph of storytelling and action

And the winners of an Everspace 2 prototype code are…

11 things you need to know about Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

Gears Tactics – How Edward Patrick White created a soundtrack loaded with corrupted elements and Easter eggs

The best comic book covers of the week – 11 May 2020

Someday You’ll Return review – Honestly, I don’t think I want to

Proximity Review – Retrotastic sci-fi themes spoiled by a clumsy story

The Critical Hit guide to all the video game digital events coming your way

Bonus DVD Content

