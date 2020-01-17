The good, the bad and the ugly of the week – 17 January 2020

The good, the bad and the ugly of the week – 17 January 2020

Best stories of the week

I don’t care what anyone says, meesa so happy to be seeing that meesa pal Jar Jar Binks am going to escape his bombad fate from Revenge of the Sith and provide muy comic relief to Disney’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Yousa dig? Staying on Star Wars news, Rise of Skywalker may not have been everyone’s cup of tea but hot damn if the original plot for the third chapter in the sequel series didn’t sound like a ton of fun!

Colin Trevorrow’s grand vision may have been scuppered by people who hated The Last Jedi (Which in my opinion is the most beautifully shot film in the series, has an amazing message and Jar Jar Binks-level clumsy delivery on story), but for a while it was a bonkers and exciting direction that almost came to fruition. A leaked script fleshed out what could have been, and man am I sad I never got to see it.

And let’s not forget Microsoft’s new Chromium Edge browser, which so far doesn’t gobble up resources like a fat kid left unattended in a candy shop. It’s kind of neat to see a new browser rise to the top.

Worst stories of the week

Tis the season for delays! With Q1 looking jam-packed with games currently, it was only inevitable that a few big names would push their release schedule estimates down a few weeks. The biggest name in the trinity of lateness is easily Cyberpunk 2077, whose delay comes hot on the heels of Square Enix revealing that Final Fantasy 7 Remake would be out a few weeks later than originally planned while Crystal Dynamics will push Marvel’s Avengers all the way to September. Oh poo.

WTF stories of the week

Yup, Sony is finally realising that it doesn’t need E3 to help dominate the news cycle, which has led the Electronic Software Association to make hilarious statements about how this year’s event is still going to be totes good you guys. I mean, it even has queuentertainment!

Header images of the week

I take no joy in writing about delayed video games. Except for the bit where I photoshop the patron saint of delayed games, Sad Dawson, into the header images for those announcements.

Comments of the week

Strewth, this comment from Yozzie on helping Australia recover from being set alight deserves a shrimp on the barbie award:

That’s a Koalaty pack since 100% benefits the relief efforts.

Never one to forgive Bethesda, For The Emperor takes a dig at Fallout 76 and the new Wastelanders content:

Testing starts this week…so it released 2 months ago?

Not exactly a comment, but we all chuckled at this meme that Yozzie dug up for the news of Billie Eilish performing the next 007 theme song:

There’s a new electric Hummer coming out soon, and while it’s not called the Ohmmer, G8teCrasha reckons the name was prophetic:

Hummer…isn’t that the sound electricity sometimes makes (hummer – humming! get it!)

And we end this segment with some good ol’ discussion, as Kharrak gives his solid view on the Rise of Skywalker we almost got!

This definitely reads as a much more consistent and interesting narrative and conclusion to the trilogy. Definitely something that, conceptually at least, I’m much more into than what was released. Of course, a script is very different to a finished product, and no one can say whether this would have been good in execution – especially as we’ve seen several amazing first draft scripts torn up into milquetoast experiences by the time they get to the screen. Stealing a Star Destroyer with only a handful of people is a bit suspect, though 😛

