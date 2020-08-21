The good, the bad, and the ugly of the week – 21 August 2020

Best stories of the week

It was a terrific week now that I think about it! There’s a rumbling in the sand that Prince of Persia may finally be ready for something, DC Fandome is getting bigger because all the comic book artists are just fine ignore the guys with guns and Microsoft is finally ready to murder Internet Explorer. I mean retire it, gracefully.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a new release date, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will be focused on telling good stories in every episode and Apex Legends just keeps on improving. Lastly, Ghost of Tsushima is adding a multiplayer mode for free. How unexpected.

Worst stories of the week

And here’s the flipped side of that good news coin. Local business were hit bad this week, with Momentum suffering from a massive cyber-attack that culminated in over 24 million personal details being grabbed. Vampire Bloodlines 2’s lead writer Brian Mitsoda has been kicked out of the project, America is hellbent on destroying Huawei and Deathloop has been delayed.

The worst news this week, was the revelation that someone in our local streaming industry is a rapist, and they’re still out there. Time to clean house, I reckon.

WTF stories of the week

Finally, I can kill Aquaman. In WTF entertainment news, Netflix wants a Game of Thrones version of popular children’s cartoon Avatar: The Last Airbender and then there’s Robert De Niro’s latest effort which makes me wonder just how much money he currently owes the mob.

Header image of the week

Will Dawson ever not be our patron saint of delayed games? I say thee nay.

Comment of the week

This week’s zinger of a stinger goes to GreenOrb, over his ideas for movie cinema chains reopening and what you should do if someone coughs while they’re next to you:

you'll just have to ask them to removie themselves from the theatre. — Batcat (@greenorb) August 19, 2020

Critical Hit original recipe content

I’m finally building a gaming PC

Asus ROG Swift PQ65UQ Review – The Big Freakin’ Gun of gaming screens

Earfun Air true wireless earbuds review – Earfun does it again with great features, good sound, and an astounding price

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2’s Warehouse demo is a fantastic blast from the past

Everything announced in today’s Nintendo Indie World presentation

Mortal Shell Review – She sells Soul Shells

The best comic book covers of the week – 17 August 2020

Marvel’s Avengers beta impressions – Oh yeah, it’s all starting to come together

Hands-on with Rainbow Six Siege: Shadow Legacy

The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines Review – Ambassaboring

Bonus DVD Content

