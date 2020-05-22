The good, the bad and the ugly of the week – 22 May 2020

The good, the bad and the ugly of the week – 22 May 2020

Puns about your body are corny, but puns about your eyes are cornea.

Best stories of the day

Good news everyone! In fact, a lot of it! The Last of Us Part II continues to look amazing, Serious Sam 4 has a serious August release date, EA wants to see a lot of customisation in Command & Conquer by releasing the game source file to fans, Zack Snyder is making his dream Justice League movie at long last, Marvel’s video game boss would love to see a Daredevil game and it is now confirmed that Tencent will be taking care of System Shock and the best Captain in Starfleet is finally getting his own TV series. Phew!

All that, and a delightful tease of the Friendships returning to Mortal Kombat 11 next week.

Worst stories of the week

In a controversial decision, id Software decided to add intrusive anti-cheating software to DOOM Eternal and oh man the fans were not happy. G2A’s convoluted scheme to shift responsibility regarding the resale of stolen keys on their site backfired spectacularly, reports came in that Microsoft’s new Surface Duo may have a battery problem and I’m kind of bummed that Ruby Rose is leaving Batwoman.

There’s also America continuing to be a massive jealous jerk towards Huawei, and penguin fans (not the Batman comics chaps) were left sad that their favourite virtual hangout was being dealt the final deathblow thanks to perverts running rampant on Club Penguin Online.

WTF stories of the week

Oh EA, just let Anthem die already. Maybe the game can be saved, but the damage has been done. Also, do you fancy having Superman in your game of Total War: Warhammer? Good news on that front!

Header image of the week

Why don’t you take a seat?

Comment of the week

This week, Hammer gets the nod for not only going to the effort to accurately Onomatopoeia the sound of Christopher Nolan’s signature trailer sound, but to give it the proper Tenet treatment as well:

haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaawB

siht ees ot tiaw t’naC

Critical Hit Original Recipe Content

The Justice League Snyder Cut is really happening, and now I have to live up to my end of the bargain

John Wick Hex PS4 Review – Still hexcellent stuff

My plans 2020 is a hilariously horrific reminder of how buggered everything is right now

How Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods combines Trump-era America, untold black history, Marvin Gaye and a treasure hunt

9 not safe for life cartoons to binge on that’ll put a smile back on your face

Rainbow Six Siege – Here’s a closer look at what Melusi and Ace bring to Operation Steel Wave

Rainbow Six Siege – Operation: Steel Wave Preview

The best comic book covers of the week – 18 May 2020

She-Ra Season 5 Review – Netflix’s grand reimagining ends with a powerful message of love, hope and forgiveness

Stargirl composer Pinar Toprak interview – How the next generation of superheroes found its sound

Bonus DVD Content

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Critical Hit as an organisation.

Last Updated: