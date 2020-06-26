The good, the bad and the ugly of the week – 26 June 2020

Blinking is the space bar for your eyes

Best stories of the week

There was some good news this week! Between a former boss from Sony calling for reason in the bloated AAA game space and EA realising that making Star Wars games that aren’t filled with surprise mechanics will actually earn them plenty of love, there was a whole lot of content that put a good smile on my face.

Plus Michael Keaton is coming back as Batman, an announcement that resulted in my pants exploding with so much force that it could be seen from space in all of its sticky and messy glory. But let’s be real here: The headline stealer for tis week is Cyberpunk 2077 and (surprise!) Cyberpunk 2077. CYBERPUNK CYBERPUNK CYBERPUNK!

Worst stories of the week

I don’t think there was really anything bad this week that went down, in the grand scheme of things. Actually wait, I found something! A third Mamma Mia film is in the works, and Microsoft has pulled the plug on Mixer, but no one is really sad about that because nobody actually used it.

WTF story of the week

A Pokémon MOBA. Really. REALLY NINTENDO? WHY ARE YOU MAKING ME HATE MY OWN FRANCHISE AND NO I DON’T CARE THAT THERE ARE A BAZILLION OTHER POCKET MONSTER GAMES OUT THERE RAGE! Also that rumour of Deadpool killing the X-Men on the big screen actually sounds real neat. Make it DIsney, and take all my dollars.

Header image of the week

HELLO IT’S ME, SEYMOUR BUTTS!

Comment of the week

This week’s prestigious no-prize goes to…Craigish! No I am not writing your name out with random capital letters I REFUSE! Anyway, there’s a whole bunch of new Twitch goodies on the way, and ol’ Craigish took the time to help one of our readers unlock them, with a detailed breakdown on how to do so. Way to be an awesome sport, Craigish!

Movie genius of the week

Our showdown with Big Screen Hooligans continued this week, with Critical Hit managing a one-two victory! Kervyn took first place, narrowly defeating me in a sudden death round where his lifetime obsession with the Minions finally came in handy.

You win this round Cloete, but I’ll be there to grab victory next time we meet!

Critical Hit Original Recipe Content

The Old Guard Interview – How Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez’s tale of immortal mercenaries got adapted into a Netflix blockbuster

The Elder Scrolls Online Greymoor Review – How you Alduin?

How did we arrive at the point of Cancel Culture?

7500 review – Flight or fright

What happens if you spend $1000 in a Gacha game? A surprisingly personal investment of addiction and waifus

The best comic book covers of the week – 22 June 2020

Pokémon Sword and Shield: Isle of Armor Review – Everybody was Kubfu fighting

XCOM 2 Switch Review–I’ve won, but at what cost?

Bonus DVD Features

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Critical Hit as an organisation.

Last Updated: