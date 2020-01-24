The good, the bad and the ugly of the week – 24 January 2019

Scissors can cut water. Water just grows back really fast.

Best stories of the week

Stormdivers is all but dead, Housemarque is looking to put their AAA-game caps on and I couldn’t be happier yo. Then there’s a look at the red carpet event for Top Gear that I was fortunate enough to attend while growing snot-icicles from my nose that night, Resident Evil 8 may be back in development and a look at the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars! What a good week overall hey?

Worst stories of the week

Riot’s got a hell of a court case on their hands currently, one which could see a bonkers settlement paid out if things go pear-shaped, while the story of Dolittle’s production make for some heavy doo doo reading. Meanwhile, Delay Season continued with not one but two more shifts on the calendar this week! First up was Iron Man VR, while Dying Light 2 also changed gears towards a later date for more braaaaaaaaiiiins.

WTF story of the week

The Xbox One X may be where it’s at currently, but anyone with the lesser model of that console right now knows that it is beginning to show its age. Something which CD Projekt Red discovered apparently if rumours are to be believed.

Header image of the week

NO REFUNDS!

Comments of the week (Thanks Hammer!)

Alien Emperor Trevor knows why Cyberpunk is struggling on the Xboxhttp://disq.us/p/26ukxt7:

So it’s performance is xbonentially worse.

Don’t worry Raptor Rants, we’ll be your friends:

More like stuck in 2nd gear… amirite? huh huh? no one? Ok.

Original Heretic knows why Resident Evil 7 is feared by all numbers:

They should call it “Resident Evil Ate”.

Geoff got confused as to which Half-Life game it is that everyone wants:

Half Life, Free!

Yozzie isn’t a fan of The Witcher’s unique narrative structure:

Toss a coin to your Witcher…and toss a brick to the director in charge of timeline jumps.

Duffman spotted a missed opportunity to help Australia out with a package of games:

I honestly just assumed that Firewatch would be on this list.

And Lu makes a good point about enjoying adaptations of cult classic literary treasures!

Hoping this turns out good. The watch novels are dear to my heart. Not a fan of gender and race swaps for the sake of it (Butler in the upcoming Artemis Fowl film for one really annoys me buuuut still gonna watch it).

BUT (before peeps get pitchforks). The key to all these adaptations is regarding them as a separate entity entirely to the source material, inspired by rather than copied from. The Hobbit film is not the book. Game of Thrones is not A Song of Ice and Fire.

So its best to just enjoy the new story as the screenwriter intended it. If it sucks don’t watch it.

Bonus DVD content

