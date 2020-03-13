The good, the bad and the ugly of the week – 13 March 2020

The good, the bad and the ugly of the week – 13 March 2020

All of these cancelled festivals messed up by not booking The Cure.

Best stories of the week

It wasn’t a bad week at all! This morning started out with some great news regarding the revival of Silent Hill, yesterday saw the unveiling of a delightful LEGO Mario playset and there’s also news of Sony doubling down on what made their PS4 games so gosh dang great. Lastly, there’s a free to play Call of Duty battle royale out right now, which for all intents and purposes is pretty neat. If you can stomach having to do an almost 100gb download for it.

Worst stories of the week

Look, let’s just go ahead and list everything that got impacted by that darn Coronavirus already. All those movies you were looking forward to? Cancelled. E3 2020? Cancelled. Box office returns? Worse than expected because COVID-19. There’s going to be a LOT of this sort of news in the weeks to come, and this is only the tip of the Corona-berg so get used to it.

WTF story of the week

I want to paint you a picture: You’re playing DOOM Eternal’s Battlemode, you’re on the side of evil and chances are you’re about to take a chainsaw to the face. There he stands, the Doomslayer in all of his resplendent glory and decked in the finest Unicorn armour that Hell has learnt to fear. It’s not a joke, it’s not an early April Fool’s gag. This is for real.

Header Image of the Week

Martha is Dead? WHY DID YOU SAY THAT NAME?

Comments of the Week (Thanks Hammer!)

Activision just released a virtual Tamagotchi for Call of Duty. Only there’s one small problem as MaSeKind pointed out:

Okay but they do realise the majority of COD players probably doesn’t even know what a Tamagochi is? Their parents will though

Alien Emperor Trevor reckons the Nords need to change their mental outlook on life:

Don’t be a No-wegian, be a Yes-wegian.

There’s a new Trolls movie coming out soon, and let’s be honest: We’re all going to be supporting the villain as Hairy Ewok speaks for all of us:

I for one wouldn’t mind a world where Rock is the only music genre available

And you thought the Coronavirus was bad? Llama in the Rift just reminded us all of South Africa’s true nemesis:

But…..but South Africa almost got wiped out by Polony…….Just saying

Critical Hit Original Recipe Content

DOOM Eternal – Every glorious gun that you’ll slay demons with

Bloodshot review – Diesel-powered comic book dud

Listen to two exclusive and magical tracks from the taxidermy documentary Stuffed, right here!

Syder Reloaded Review – Comet me bro

Win one of ten free double tickets to The Rand Show 2020 and RUSH!

Command & Conquer Remastered – Here’s 30 new things we learnt about the upcoming rebirth of the classic strategy game

The gaming industry reacts to the cancellation of E3

DJI Mavic Mini Review – Game of Drones

Local weekend box office – Onward opens top as Gretel and Hansel bombs

Nioh 2 Review – More of the Same-murai

The Division 2: Warlords of New York Review – Welcome back to Kablamhattan

Ori and the Will of the Wisps Review in progress

The best comic book covers of the week – 09 March 2020

Charlotte Flair interview – Worthy Wrestlemania opponents, passing on experience and stealing the show

Westworld season 3 advance review – A whole new world

Weekend box office – Pixar’s Onward opens lower than expected thanks to Covid-19

Paradise PD Season 2 Review – The most messed up cop show ever somehow gets even weirder

Life Is Strange 2: Episode 5 – Wolves Review

Onward Review – The short road less traveled

