The good, the bad and the ugly of the last week – 17 July 2020

A gangster named T-rex is the perfect small arms dealer.

Best stories of the week

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is looking increasingly like good value for money now that Project Xcloud is being bundled into the service, while the worst Sonic the Hedgehog game is being resurrected as a surprisingly kickass fan remake! If you’re a fan of charity and video games, Summer Games Done Quick is looking dope and even though they’re pricy, I kind of want a Microsoft Surface tablet. Best news of the week though? Cats in longboats. That’s it, that’s the winner right there.

Worst stories of the week

You’re going to have to wait a little bit longer to go beyond light in Destiny 2, while I sense witchcraft behind the cancellation of Netflix’s superb Sabrina series. Worst news of the lot though? Nestle, cancelling all the chocolates that people actually, including the best of the bunch, Chocolate Log.

WTF story of the week

I think we all know who the king of WTF was this week: Devolver Digital, for that frankly magnificent press conference that got incredibly meta.

Header image of the week

Clowns to the left of me Jokers to the right, here I am Stuck in the middle with you

Comment of the week

This week we’re headed back to Twitter, as reenOrb left this banger of a Eulogy for Chocolate Log:

So log, and thanks for all the fish. — Batcat (@greenorb) July 14, 2020

Critical Hit Original Recipe Content

Cursed review – Netflix’s swords and sorcery fantasy remix of Arthurian Legend

Creaks review – A wonderfully weird puzzle platformer

[email protected] TV and film schedule revealed… but no Marvel Studios or Warner Bros

Here’s 30 brand new minutes of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay to watch!

The 10 best zombie games of the 2010s

Ghost of Tsushima Review – Samurai Showdown

In Other Indie News – 14 July 2020

Rocket Arena Review – A boom with a view

The best comic book covers of the week – 13 July 2020

The Old Guard Review – violent, loud, surprisingly introspective comic-book fun

Watch Dogs: Legion Screenshots and Collectors Edition Details

Hands on with Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Hands on with Watch Dogs: Legion

Everything announced during Ubisoft Forward 2020

Bonus DVD features

