The good, the bad and the ugly of the week – 07 August 2020

The reason you haven’t found your soulmate yet may be because you don’t have a soul.

Best stories of the week

It has been a great week actually! Something John Wicked comes this way for a fourth and a fifth time, you’ll soon be able to explore a virtually real world of assassination and Nintendo is doing some massive numbers lately. Speaking of millions, Obsidian’s Grounded has a ton of fans, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is going free, xCloud comes to (some) mobile devices on September and Street Fighter’s BEST character is finally going to be added to the roster.

Lastly, Ridley Scott’s new series on Amazon looks pretty dang amazing, and it’ll be huffing and puffing its way here soon.

Worst stories of the week

In the news of delays, Serious Sam 4 isn’t too seriously behind schedule and Baldur’s Gate 3 is also going to take a little bit longer to be done before the clock incessantly beeps on the development oven. The Analogue Pocket has done gangbuster sales within mere minutes of launching, but in typical CAPITALISM fashion, scalpers are already taking advantage of these low production numbers.

Lastly, Garmin had to fork out a princely sum to hackers recently, after their software got shanghaied and left their entire business in big trouble. It’s the hesit of the year, and not a single bank vault was harmed in the making of it.

WTF story of the week

Y’all really like staring at Jin’s butt, don’t you?

The King of Movie Trivia has been crowned

After several months, the champ is here! And unlike that imaginary friend of yours/John Cena, you can see him! Kervyn took the grand prize after a lengthy showdown with the best that Big Screen Hooligans had to offer, and of course he was a good sportsman about it. For about five seconds, and then he decided to gloat. That’s the Critical Hit way yo.

Header image of the week

I dunno, Marvel’s Avengers doesn’t look that different on Xbox One compared to PC.

Meta-Comment of the week

This week’s prized honour goes to Original Heretic, for commenting on last week’s winning comment of the week:

Instead of “Dammit Trevor”, rather refer to it as “Comment of the Weak”

Nothing weak here!

Bonus DVD Features

