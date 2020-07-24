The good, the bad and the ugly of the week – 24 July 2020

Everyone in Las Vegas is technically a Vegan.

Best stories of the week

I’m leaving all the Comic-Con at home content until next week, but it has been a rad couple of days so far! The Xbox Showcase had some fantastic games, the US Army is retreating from the Twitch battlefield after being lambasted for being a shady recruitment front and Rocket League is going free to play. Lastly, Batman’s getting a new batsuit and I really really dig the brave new design.

Worst stories of the week

HOO BOY! Between Ubisoft being absolutely awful this week, there was also news of ALL THE MOVIES being delayed, the great Twitter hack of 2020 was just a front for a Bitcoin heist and KFC’s new bio-printed nuggets are going to be bad news for my stomach.

WTF stories of the week

Megan Fox vs terrorists and lions. That’s the story right there, unseating (heh) Logitech entering the gaming chair market with a R30K office chair. What a crazy world we live in. As an extra, please behold this realistic Ace Ventura toy which is just pure nightmare fuel. ALRIIIIIIIGHTY THEN!

Header image of the week

Dammit Disney, you pipped Sucker Punch on the idea of making a Three Musketeers game.

Comment of the week

This week’s giver of guffaws is Morne Nell, who revealed where the best Destiny 2 recipes really are:

I am sure the nicer recipes can be bought from Tess Everis.

Critical Hit Original Recipe Content

